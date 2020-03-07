🔥Liverpool three wins from Premier League title after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane down Bournemouth🔥

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool back to winning ways and provided Jurgen Klopp’s side with a timely boost ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

The pair were on target to help the Reds come back from a controversial Callum Wilson goal to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield and move within three wins of claiming their first Premier League title.

Andy Robertson was left out of the Liverpool side as a precaution ahead of the second-leg of the last-16 tie with Atleti as James Milner deputised at left-back while Adrian continued in place the injured Alisson in goal.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, made just one change to the side that had started the 2-2 draw with Chelsea as Junior Stanislas replaced the injured Josh King.

The visitors took the lead inside ten minutes as Anfield was left stunned by referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a free-kick for Wilson’s obvious push in the back of Joe Gomez. Instead, play was allowed to go on, the Bournemouth striker tapping in from Jefferson Lerma’s cross, and Michael Oliver on VAR duty remarkably decided his colleague had got it right.

Klopp was furious but had his mood lifted just 15 minutes later when Jack Simpson, just on as a substitute for the injured Steve Cook, gifted possession to Mane and though the Senegalese’s pass to Salah was hardly ideal, the forward adjusted to fire home his 70th Premier League goal on his 100th appearance in the competition.

Shortly after the half-hour mark the hosts were ahead, Simpson again at fault as he was caught miles out of position, allowing Virgil Van Dijk to send Mane away with a simple straight pass and Liverpool’s no.10 finished coolly.

After a subdued start to the second half, the Reds had Milner to thank for preserving their lead, the stand-in skipper getting back brilliantly to hook Ryan Fraser’s lobbed finish clear a yard before it crossed the line.

Roberto Firmino fired a cross-cum-shot across the face of goal as Liverpool gradually improved, before Mane went within inches of making the points safe, clattering the woodwork with an outrageous curling effort from range.

FULL TIME

FULL-TIME | Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth | Not the most convincing of displays, but Liverpool are back to winning ways.

90 mins: My word. What a chance!Nathan Ake is poked in and should take it alone but squares for Wilson, who should have his second tap-in of the day but stands on the ball. The flag was up but I’m not sure – would have been very tight on VAR.

87 mins: Billing is back out there hobbling around but the visitors are essentially playing with ten men and Liverpool are happy to play keep ball.

83 mins: Jurgen Klopp has finally turned to his own bench and sent on Adam Lallana in place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Worrying for Eddie Howe is that Phillip Billing is now down injured after catching an awkward one in the lower back. They’ve used all their subs and he is moving very gingerly.

SUBS

80 mins: Eddie Howe makes his final change, sending Dan Gosling on in place of Lerma. Liverpool aren’t quite safe yet.

74 mins: What a hit!Sadio Mane let’s fly from miles out and two ‘keepers wouldn’t have got near it but it canons off the woodwork and away.

73 mins: Lovely bit of play from Firmino, who deceives Smith with the fake shot and then crashes across the face of goal but there’s too much power on it for Mane to connect round the back.

SUBS

68 mins: Former Liverpool man Dominic Solanke gets a smattering of applause as he’s sent on by Eddie Howe. Junior Stanislas is the man to make way.

66 mins: That’s just about as close as Liverpool have come to extending their lead since the break. Van Dijk gets free to meet Alexander-Arnold’s outswinging corner, but his header is comfortably saved by Ramsdale.

61 mins: What a clearance! James Milner that is unbelievable. Ryan Fraser is sent clean through on goal and lifts over the onrushing Adrian but Milner scrambles back and hooks it away a yard before it crosses the line!

58 mins: It’s almost eerily quiet at the moment. Liverpool will want to get this wrapped up so they can save some legs for Atleti.

53 mins: Bournemouth haven’t changed tact at all since the break, still sitting right off Liverpool, with no pressure on the ball even 10 or 15 yards inside their half.

48 mins: A few half-hearted penalty appeals at the start of the half as Mane tries to nock it past Simpson. It does hit his hand but it’s never a penalty.

KICK OFF

KICK-OFF!We are back underway…

David Lynch is at AnfieldHalf-time at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp will be utterly relieved with Liverpool’s response to that controversial early goal. The Reds could so easily have let their heads go down and feel that things aren’t going their way after Callum Wilson’s strike, but they simply rolled up their sleeves to score two deserved goals that see them go in with a 2-1 lead. There’s still potential for this to get nervy if Bournemouth stay in it, but an early third from the hosts would probably put this to bed.

HALF TIME

HALF-TIME | Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth |

45 mins: There’ll be four minutes added on, largely because of that Cook injury.

43 mins: Bournemouth do still look a threat on the break on occasion and had Stanislas got his head up quicker here he might have seen Wilson free in the middle but he dallies and the red shirts get back to crowd him out.

39 mins: More unconvincing stuff from Adrian, who just chucks fists at Stanislas’ drive. We saw him bundle one into his own net in similar fashion against Chelsea in midweek but this one deflects wide of the goal.

