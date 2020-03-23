🔥Liverpool target Timo Werner's future affected by coronavirus outbreak, claims RB Leipzig chief🔥

Timo Werner’s proposed departure from RB Leipzig may have been thrown into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic, the club’s sporting director Markus Krosche has suggested.

The Germany international was expected to secure a move away from Saxony this summer, with Premier League leaders Liverpool widely considered the frontrunners for his signature.

Werner recently described Jurgen Klopp as “the best coach in the world” and said of the prospect of a move to Anfield: “There are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit”.

However, Leipzig chief Krosche has shared his belief that the economic consequences of the coronavirus shutdown could have a major effect on whether clubs are able to follow through on their transfer plans.

“We can’t say how the transfer market will develop. We are starring into a very foggy crystal ball. We don’t know how our resources will be and what options other clubs might have,” he told Sport 1.

“England has similar problems like us. To bank on clocks running differently there just because they have investors is wrong.

“Investors also have economic constraints. The crisis does not only hit our branch but has a worldwide impact. Today, we are not able to gauge if the current numbers [transfer fees] are sustainable in six months from now.”

Werner has scored 71 goals in 118 appearances in the Bundesliga since making the move to Leipzig in the summer of 2016.

The German is believed to have a release clause worth around €55m in his contract that expires before the end of April.