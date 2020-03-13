Liverpool have confirmed that they have temporarily suspended all activity at the club’s Melwood training base.

The news comes after the Premier League announced the postponement of the fixture schedule until April 3 at the earliest due to the spread of coronavirus.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad took part in a training session as normal on Friday, continuing preparations for a scheduled meeting with Merseyside rivals on Monday.

However, after all games were called by English football’s governing bodies, a voluntary shutdown of Melwood has begun.

Players have been given individual programmes to follow during their time away from the club’s training base.

Liverpool say they will decide a return date in due course with the help of their medical team and the authorities.