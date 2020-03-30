🔥Liverpool summer plans scrapped as coronavirus outbreak wrecks havoc with football calendar🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Liverpool to abandon plans for a pre-season period that would have seen them break with established custom.

In recent summers, the Reds’ preparations for the new campaign have taken place during a money-spinning tour of a far-flung destination.

For the last two years, Jurgen Klopp and his squad have headed over to the United States to play three fixtures against fellow European heavyweights in front of sellout crowds.

And in 2017, they travelled over to Hong Kong to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy, beating Leicester City in the competition’s final.

This summer, however, Liverpool were planning for a change of approach prompted by a combination of factors.

With the European Championship and Copa America ensuring the majority of the first-team squad would not be ready to return until late in the summer, the value of heading out on tour was deemed less obvious than in previous years.

Fans across the world would have been asked to fork out to see a team consisting of non-international players and academy hopefuls.

The countless promotional appearances usually factored into the tours would also have had to take place in the absence of several star names.

As such, Klopp & Co. were putting plans together for a less travel-heavy pre-season that would have seen them stay in Europe.

Standard Sport understands the Reds were exploring the prospect of playing fixtures in Scandinavia as part of their preparations.

A training camp in the French resort of Evian-les-Bains – a favourite destination for the coaching staff – had also been booked in for July.

Of course, none of these plans will now go ahead, with football forced to wait for the coronavirus pandemic to ease before the current campaign can be completed.

However, with the Euros and Copa America both postponed until next summer, it remains to be seen whether Klopp will push for the same approach next time around.

The German’s achievements at Anfield have strengthened his position sufficiently to ensure that the needs of the football staff are always prioritised over commercial.

That fact combined with shifting perceptions of travel in a post-pandemic world mean it could be some time until the Reds embark on another tour across the globe during pre-season.