🔥Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones slams 'crazy' criticism of Klopp's side: 'Everyone starts to point the finger'🔥

Curtis Jones hit out at the ‘crazy’ reaction to Liverpool’s recent form after they suffered a third defeat in four outings at Chelsea.

And the 18-year-old insisted he expects his teammates to quickly overcome the ‘blip’ that has seen their hopes of an invincible Premier League season and a treble trophy success ended within a week.

The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening as they suffered a 2-0 fifth-round defeat at Stamford Bridge courtesy of goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

That result came hot on the heels of losses at Atletico Madrid and Watford that have brought Klopp’s team under the microscope for the first time during what has been a remarkable season thus far.

However, Jones believes much of the reaction to this recent downturn has been over the top, and is convinced that things will be quickly put right.

He said: “It’s crazy to think [that] as soon as the club loses a game or two, everybody starts saying that something is going wrong or the players aren’t performing well.

“I would say that every good team has a bit of a blip and that is all this is. I’ve got no doubt that the players will bounce back in the best way possible and put that right in the next few games.

“They have only lost one in the league and one here and everyone starts to point the finger and makes us out to sound like the worst team.

“The boys are still confident and I don’t think that we are silly enough to think defeat won’t come along the way, that is just part of football.

Jones scored in the previous rounds of the competiton. (Action Images via Reuters)

“Back-to-back defeats like this is definitely one that the boys will learn from and put right in the next game coming up.”

Defeat to Chelsea brought an end to an FA Cup campaign that has provided a platform for Jones to evidence his potential for Anfield stardom this term.

The Scouse midfielder scored his first senior goal in fine style in a third-round win over Everton and followed that up by finding the back of the net against Shrewsbury Town next time out.

Reflecting on the end of the run, he continued: “It is not good when you are knocked out of any competition, but yes, for me, the FA Cup has been great this season and one that I won’t forget.

“I have scored a couple of great goals and I won’t forget them. I look forward to the other games that are coming up.

“I am a confident lad and every time I play, I try to be the best I can be. Today wasn’t 100 per cent for me, but I think that is just football.

“As I said before, every game I play is an honour and I always try and give my best. As I have tried to day but it didn’t go as well, the next game I get I will try and put it right.”

Jones also offered an insight into Jurgen Klopp’s post-match debrief, which he revealed focused on a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes.

Asked what the German had said, he explained: “I think what any other top manager would say when you play against a very good side.

“If you don’t take your opportunities, they will punish you and that is what we have shown there.

“We gave away the ball to Barkley and he is a great international player who has punished us. Us not taking our chances in the first half has not helped us either.

“If we score them then it is a different game because I don’t think myself or the boys actually performed badly. I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game itself but good teams punish you.”