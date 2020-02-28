🔥Liverpool star Mo Salah should reject Real Madrid transfer and become Anfield legend, says Mohamed Elneny🔥

Mohamed Salah should snub a potential big-money switch to Real Madrid and try to achieve legendary status at Liverpool, according to Mohamed Elneny.

The 27-year-old has been an indispensable part of the Reds’ squad since arriving at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017.

Salah finished his debut campaign in the Premier League with a record 32 goals to win the Golden Boot and has played a key part in helping Liverpool edge closer towards their first league title for 30 years.

Consequently, the Egyptian has quickly attained a hugely popular status among the Liverpool supporters, but speculation over a potential switch to LaLiga refuses to die down.

Salah’s international team-mate Elneny, formerly of Arsenal and now playing for Turkish outfit Besiktas, has urged Salah to stick with the Reds and cement his place in the club’s history.

Salah has been advised to stay at Liverpool by his Egypt team-mate Elneny Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“Salah and I are both playing for Egypt [but] he is more than a friend to me,” Elneny told beIN Sports.

“He is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and sometimes change is not a good idea. So if I were him, I would continue with Liverpool.

“For example, [look at] Eden Hazard. He was the best player at Chelsea but at Madrid he still cannot adapt. Of course, you cannot ask a player about why they choose Real Madrid, but changing teams is always risky.

“For me, Salah has to stay at Liverpool and become a legend like [Steven] Gerrard. Maybe one day we can see him in the Turkish Super League.”