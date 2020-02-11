🔥Liverpool rule out Steven Gerrard playing return to claim Premier League winners' medal🔥

Liverpool have ruled out a sensational move to bring Steven Gerrard back to the club in a playing capacity in order for him to claim a Premier League winners’ medal.

The Anfield legend won everything in the game bar England’s top prize during a 17-year playing career, leaving in 2015 for a brief spell in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy before retiring.

A section of Liverpool fans have called on Gerrard – now manager at Rangers – to return to the club on a short-term playing contract to make him eligible for a winners’ medal.

But chief executive Peter Moore has explained why such an idea is impossible.

“Let me explain what would have to happen,” he told a Cape Town Official Liverpool Supporters Club event.

“So the question is, ‘can we bring Steven Gerrard back to get a Premier League medal?’ and the question I ask you is: which player do you want to cut from the squad to make that happen?

“If you haven’t noticed, he’s the employee of a different football club at the same time as well.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Look, we all love Stevie G and we’re all very proud of him for his managerial career, but I keep seeing this ‘bring him in on a five-day contract so he can win a medal’ [but] it just doesn’t happen that way.

“Chemistry in a dressing room is important. Can you imagine that? That you have to cut a player, to say ‘you’re not going to get a medal’?

“It’s not like they’re handing these things out to everybody, you’ve got a squad, right? And thirdly, you can’t add a player to a squad once it’s locked. Other than that, it’s really possible.”