🔥Liverpool rhythm not disrupted by winter break insists Virgil van Dijk after nervy West Ham win🔥

Virgil van Dijk dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are suffering a hangover from their Premier League winter break after they earned an unexpectedly hard-fought win over struggling West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

The Reds looked set for another straightforward Anfield victory when midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum stooped to head home the opener with just nine minutes on the clock.

However, Issa Diop’s instant response and a second-half strike from Pablo Fornals meant the hosts found themselves behind in a Premier League game for the first time since November 2 and facing up to the prospect of their unbeaten run ending.

That scenario was subsequently averted thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who helped turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 success before full-time.

But, with a narrow victory over rock-bottom Norwich City and defeat to Atletico Madrid having preceded this latest unconvincing success, questions remain about Liverpool’s form since they returned from their week away from Melwood.

Asked whether the Reds’ rhythm has been disrupted, Van Dijk said: “I think we should take advantage of the break we had.

“Everyone had their time off, we all enjoyed it and we are all ready for the second part of the season.

“If you are looking for negatives then so be it but we want to win games, we know it is going to be tough every game and today obviously the goal they scored was their only opportunity, not even a real opportunity, but it is a goal they scored, give them a big boost and if it stays 1-0 or 2-0, there is nothing to be said.

“We will just keep going and stay positive and not get nervous. That is the main thing.”

Liverpool were handed a tougher test than expected against West Ham on Monday night (PA)

Of the countless qualities Liverpool have shown this term, an ability to consistently respond to setbacks during matches is one of the most notable.

And, according to Van Dijk, that is based on a refusal to allow nerves to creep in even when things aren’t going to plan.

He continued: “Not being nervous, that is the main thing. Keep going and keep playing and keep pressing.

“There will be moments when the opponent is going to have problems if we keep doing the same thing and today showed us [we will create] good opportunities.

Liverpool were also defeated by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week (Getty Images)

“They were a little bit better in the second half than the beginning, they played quite well but I think not being nervous is the main thing.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded twice in a league match for just the second time this season as they were breached on two occasions by West Ham.

But Van Dijk wasn’t too concerned about that fact, and insisted the result will always take priority over clean sheets.

He added: “We can’t keep clean sheets every night.

“Today the first was a set-piece, we should look at it but they are good at set-pieces, they have two fantastic guys who deliver the ball wherever they want and unlucky Ali[sson] couldn’t save us there.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also did not have things easy against Norwich after their winter break (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“And the second goal I should maybe have got a bit tighter. It was a good cross but at the end of the day it is about getting the result.

“We all want the clean sheet, we all want eight goals, that is what every footballer wants but in reality sometimes you have difficult nights.

“Today we had a difficult night but we kept our cool and that is the main thing.”