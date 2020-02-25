🔥Liverpool ratings: Roberto Firmino the brightest player as Naby Keita is outdone by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain🔥

Liverpool equalled the Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins with victory over West Ham – but Jurgen Klopp’s side didn’t have it all their own way.

David Lynch was at Anfield to run the rule over the performances of Liverpool’s players…

Alisson 7/10

Unlucky to concede the equaliser after getting a hand to it and could do little about the second. Otherwise solid, though he won’t have enjoyed being exposed so often.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7/10

Moved onto 12 assists for the season in the Premier League with two crucial contributions. Didn’t find things easy when Michail Antonio drifted to his side of the pitch, but the West Ham man always terrorises Liverpool

Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez 7/10

Antonio looked to play on the young defender rather than Van Dijk, but he stood up to it well for the most part. Neither West Ham goal could be laid at the feet of the centre-backs.

Virgil van Dijk 7/10

Not quite as involved at Gomez but showed his class when given the chance. Could have done with his teammates winning more second balls in front of him when he headed clear.

Andy Robertson 7/10

Put it on a plate for Salah to equalise in the second half and eventually wore West Ham down with his ceaseless running. Where does he get the energy?

Fabinho 6/10

Seemed to get caught on his heels when West Ham drove through the middle at times. Still brought some important physicality to proceedings.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6/10

A fine header for the opening goal of the game. Wasn’t particularly poor otherwise but was part of a midfield that didn’t always control things.

Photo: Getty Images

Naby Keita 5/10

Looked bright in possession in the early stages but waned quickly, giving it away more often than he created anything of note. Needs to do so much more if he is to take Jordan Henderson’s place.

Mohamed Salah 7/10

Never stops getting into positions and never stops shooting. It always pays off, as it did when Lukasz Fabianski failed to keep out his low drive.

Sadio Mane 7/10

Is usually much more threatening down the left but had little space to work in for long periods of the game. Still, he came up with a crucial goal to win it – what more could you ask?

Roberto Firmino 8/10

Liverpool’s brightest player on the ball during periods where others struggled. Could keep possession in a phonebox and possesses simply unbelievable vision. A joy to watch.

Photo: REUTERS

Substitutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 8/10

Turned the game in Liverpool’s favour after replacing Naby Keita. His drive through the middle was everything Liverpool lacked before his introduction. May well be returned to the starting line-up on the basis of this showing.

Joel Matip 6/10

Came on to shore things up late on but looked a touch nervy.