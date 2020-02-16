🔥Liverpool ratings: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struggles as Sadio Mane shows his class with cameo🔥

Liverpool left it late at Carrow Road but Sadio Mane’s 77th minute strike put Liverpool within 15 points of their first ever Premier League title.

Alisson Becker: 6/10

Made a crucial intervention in the first half to deny Pukki what would have certainly been the opener. Otherwise, a fairly uneventful evening for the Brazilian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6/10

The 21-year-old got forward at will but the wind limited his effectiveness from crosses and Cantwell caused problems down the flank for the England international. Improved as the game went on.

Joe Gomez: 6/10

A tricky test with the wind and clever runs of Pukki, but looked as solid as he has all season alongside Van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk: 6/10

Nothing gets through, nothing gets past. Without having to do anything spectacular, the Dutchman maintained an air of superiority at the back.

Andy Robertson: 7/10

A rare lapse in concentration to allow McLean in behind him for Pukki’s chance in the first half, but his dangerous deliveries made him a threat going forward

Jordan Henderson: 7/10

Got his assist after finding Mane with a sublime 50-yard pass that defied the wind to help Liverpool to another three points

Georginio Wijnaldum: 4/10

An ineffectual performance for the Dutchman as he never seemed to get on the ball like Keita did. Replaced on the hour-mark.

Naby Keita: 6/10

The Guinean justified his inclusion with a decent display, providing a link between midfield and attack. Should have scored from point-blank range in the second half.

Mohamed Salah: 6/10

The Egyptian was unfortunate to see his close-range effort palmed away by Krul but found young Jamal Lewis a tough nut to crack

Roberto Firmino: 6/10

As ever, the Brazilian showed his class with some silky touches in the first half before a quieter second 45 minutes. Missed a late chance to add to his eight goals this season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 4/10

Deployed in an unfamiliar left-wing role, the midfielder struggled to get involved in the first half and was hooked after an hour.

Substitutes:

Fabinho 5/10:

Came on for Wijnaldum with 30 minutes left and added steel to the midfield three.

Sadio Mane 7/10:

Replaced Chamberlain on the hour mark and his superb finish late on proved the difference.

James Milner: N/A