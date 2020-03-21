🔥Liverpool Q&A: David Lynch answers your questions on latest transfers, Premier League title and more🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A on Liverpool with correspondent David Lynch.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether.

Football clubs across England and Europe face an uncertain future with domestic and continent-wide competition still far from resolved.

On the same weekend that Liverpool could have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time, they are having to sit on pause with the rest of the country.

What is the feeling around the camp and the city as a whole? Is the season ending in underwhelming fashion? And how about transfers… will Timo Werner be playing at Anfield next season?

So, no topic is too small or trivial for David to tackle.

Follow our LIVE Q&A with Liverpool correspondent David Lynch from 1pm…

