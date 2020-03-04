🔥Liverpool player ratings: Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi struggle in FA Cup exit🔥

Liverpool’s FA Cup hopes came to an end as Chelsea dumped Jurgen Klopp’s side out at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley ensured a third defeat in four games for Liverpool, who must now pick themselves up for the rest of the season.

Klopp’s men are still huge favourites for the Premier League title with a 22-point cushion, but must start turning in performances if they are to revive their Champions League hopes against Atletico Madrid.

David Lynch was at Stamford Bridge to rate Liverpool…

Adrian 5

Made a brilliant save from Willian in the build-up to the opener but was questionable in failing to keep the goal out. Made a strong one-on-one stop in the second half but his distribution was up and down.

Neco Williams 6

Produced another impressive performance at right-back, showing his ability on both sides of the ball. Almost undid his good work with a shocking giveaway to Pedro that nearly resulted in a goal but can be otherwise happy with his night’s work.

Virgil van Dijk 6

Dominated Olivier Giroud in aerial battles but couldn’t completely negate the Frenchman’s impact. So much of what went wrong happened in front of the Dutchman and Joe Gomez, who were left exposed too often.

Andy Robertson 5

Doesn’t find it as easy to work space down the left-hand side whenever Sadio Mane isn’t there. Would have wanted to do a lot more with a couple of the crossing positions he got himself into.

Fabinho 5

Surrendered possession prior to the opening goal and couldn’t get back around Ross Barkley when he desperately needed to before the second. Fizzed the ball through the lines better than he has since returning from injury at least.

Adam Lallana 5

Neat and tidy for the most part but also guilty of surrendering the ball in some dangerous positions. Worked his socks off but was part of a midfield that never really got a hold of things.

Curtis Jones 5

Looked good in possession but just didn’t get enough, which is an element of his game he will be desperate to improve. Was better in that regard after half-time but didn’t get long enough to show it.

Sadio Mane 6

Liverpool’s most dangerous forward, as you’d expect given his status compared to those who started the game alongside him. Could have done better with a couple of chances that fell his way.

Takumi Minamino 4

Lively in deep positions as he did his best Roberto Firmino impression but faded from the game completely in the second half. It’s been a slow start to the Japan international’s Reds career.

Divock Origi 4

Just can’t make the ball stick in advanced positions in the way the first-choice front three tend to. Struggled throughout, as he has done whenever picked from the start this season.

Substitutes

James Milner 7

If the bite he brought to midfield had been evident throughout, Liverpool would have fared much better.

Roberto Firmino 6

Couldn’t get the Reds playing football as Chelsea closed every gap in seeing the game out.

Mohamed Salah 6

Ineffective during his short cameo.