🔥Liverpool player ratings: Rare off night sees Reds pay the price at Watford🔥

Liverpool succumbed to their first Premier League defeat of the season, losing 3-0 away to Watford.

David Lynch was at Vicarage Road, and here’s his Liverpool player ratings from the match…

Alisson 5/10

Has so often been Liverpool’s saviour whenever their defence has been exposed this season but couldn’t manage it here. You can’t judge the Brazilian too harshly for that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 4/10

Endured a ropey start up against Gerard Deulofeu and couldn’t particularly influence things further up the pitch even when the Spaniard went off the field. A horrible giveaway from the defender led to the third Watford goal.

Dejan Lovren 4/10

Largely matched Troy Deeney in the first half but made two silly challenges before the break and went downhill from there. Jurgen Klopp will no doubt wish he had gone with Joel Matip instead.

Virgil van Dijk 5/10

Watford’s forwards avoided him for much of the match but it was the Dutchman who was caught napping for Ismaila Sarr’s second goal. A collector’s item of an error.

Andy Robertson 6/10

Looked the likeliest to get in behind a well-drilled Watford defence across the 90 minutes. Didn’t have anyone to pick out whenever he got there.

Fabinho 5/10

Won plenty of second balls in midfield but, like each of his teammates, lacked incisiveness in possession.

Georginio Wijnaldum 5/10

Kept the ball moving but never at a pace that truly troubled Watford’s shape. Withdrawn for Adam Lallana in the second period as Liverpool went for it.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 4/10

So wasteful whenever he turned into space on the rare occasions Liverpool found any. The influence of Jordan Henderson has been laid bare in the last two games.

Mohamed Salah 6/10

Should not be blamed for his team-mates’ inability to find him or the fact that he was isolated for so much of the game. Would have had more influence if given the chance.

Sadio Mane 6/10

Only saw the ball in deep positions, which is exactly where Watford wanted him. Tried and tried but it wasn’t his day

Roberto Firmino 6/10

Showed some clever touches in tight positions as Liverpool probed in the first half. Starved of service.

Adam Lallana 6/10

Came closer than any of his teammates to scoring with a left-footer off the post. Encouraged Liverpool to play more passing football, but couldn’t influence the score.

Divock Origi 6/10

Couldn’t produce the sort of heroics with which he is usually associated after coming on with the game already lost.

Takumi Minamino N/A

Got in some minutes before a likely outing against Chelsea.