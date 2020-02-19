🔥Liverpool player ratings: Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold off form in Champions League loss🔥

Liverpool lost for the first time since September as Diego Simeone masterminded an Atletico Madrid win in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

David Lynch was at Wanda Metropolitano to run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Alisson 6

Could do little about the goal and wasn’t otherwise busy as Atletico focused most of their efforts on defending.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 5

Mishit two early crosses and didn’t really recover from there. Liverpool needed his creative talents more than ever, but he was unable to provide a telling ball.

Joe Gomez 5

Seemed to be taken by surprise every time the opposition pressed him – which they did ridiculously regularly! Won’t face many physical tests like this, to be fair.

Virgil van Dijk 6

Looked more rattled than he has done for a long time but it would be unfair to suggest he lost too many battles. Saw a number of trademark crossfield balls cut out.

Andy Robertson 7

Did incredibly well to stop Morata tapping in at the back post in the first half. Looked more composed going forward than many of his team-mates.

Fabinho 7

Unlucky to see the ball cannon into Saul’s path for the Atletico goal. Was otherwise lively in the middle, keeping Liverpool on the front foot.

Jordan Henderson 5

Struggled more than most to play in the tight spaces that Atleti did leave, surrendering possession as a result. Forced off late in the second half due to injury.

Georginio Wijnaldum 5

Plenty of the ball but struggled like many others to do much with it. A night to forget.

Mohamed Salah 5

It would be unfair to judge the Egyptian too harshly for a 90 minutes in which he had to feed on scraps. Tried and tried before being subbed off as Klopp looked to mix things up.

Roberto Firmino 7

Liverpool’s best player in tight spaces and that told in a game where that was all that was available. Unfortunate that at least one of his brilliant moments didn’t result in anything decisive.

Sadio Mane 6

Looked threatening down the left in the first half but taken off for his own sake at the break as was in danger of picking up a second yellow card.

Substitutes

Divock Origi, 4: Could not progress the ball in the way Mane did and offered little threat in truth.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 5: Brought on to provide the attacking spark his teammates couldn’t, but found things just as difficult.

James Milner, 5: Replaced Henderson but wasn’t heavily involved.