🔥Liverpool player ratings: Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain stakes his claim but Fabinho has another off day🔥

Liverpool moved to within three wins of the Premier League title on Saturday after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth.

David Lynch was at Anfield to run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s men…

Adrian 7

Made a couple of fine stops in the first half from a Nathan Ake header and a Junior Stanislas shot. Not quite as convincing as Alisson Becker but then who is?

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Couldn’t find his range from corners or set-pieces after laying one on a plate for Roberto Firmino with a beauty of a pass early on. Will need to be at his creative best against Atletico Madrid.

(REUTERS)

Joe Gomez 7

Unfortunate not to be awarded a foul for the Bournemouth goal, though he struggled to deal with Callum Wilson’s physical approach on the occasions it fell within the laws of the game in the first half. Responded well, though, to edge that battle in the second period.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Doesn’t see much action since teams started focusing so much on his partner. Still, showed in intercepting a pass before teeing up Sadio Mane for Liverpool’s second goal. A class act.

James Milner 7

Although he brings a different take on the role of left-back, the Englishman is a fine back-up for Andy Robertson. Kept possession well, always got around his winger, and produced a sensational clearance from Ryan Fraser’s lob in the second period.

(Getty Images)

Fabinho 5

His struggles since returning from injury continued with another mixed performance. Second to far too many loose balls in midfield and struggled to find his passing range.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6

As solid in possession and hard-working out of it as ever, but also showed his ability to drive forward with the ball on occasions. Not the showiest performance of all-time, but he tends to save those for bigger occasions – like Wednesday’s game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 7

Not everything he tried came off but he was always willing to receive the ball in the pockets and try things out. Also worked his socks off whenever Liverpool lost it. Has he done enough to start against Atletico Madrid?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah 7

It looked like Mane had given him too much to do with the pass for the equaliser, but he is simply ruthless in front of goal. Will be grateful for a confidence-boosting goal going into the Atletico game, that’s for sure.

Sadio Mane 7

Pinched the ball off Jack Simpson to set up the equaliser then produced a composed finish to secure the points for Liverpool. Hit the bar with a wonderful curling effort late on.

Roberto Firmino 5

Didn’t see as much of the ball as he would have liked and didn’t do enough with it when he did. However, he was always available and always closing down defenders – you expect no less from the Brazilian.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes

Adam Lallana, 6: Tasked with matching Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s energy and largely did so. Almost set up a brilliant goal with a clever leave for Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi, N/A: On for Roberto Firmino late in the game.