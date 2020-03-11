Liverpool were stunned in extra time as Atletico Madrid scored three times to dump the Champions League holders out of the competition.

David Lynch was at Anfield to run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s men…

Adrian 4

Threatened a mistake in the second half but recovered from a spill to smother the ball at the feet of Angel Correa. His luck ran out in extra-time, though, with a terrible kick setting up Marcos Llorente’s first and weak attempts to save the subsequent Atletico goals following.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7

Found space far easier to come by than in the first leg and was a constant threat with his deliveries as a result. One of many players who was unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Joe Gomez 7

The composure he shows at the heart of the defence is unseemly for a 22-year-old. Did not get dragged into needless physical contests and showed some great touches when the ball came loose.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Endured an uncharacteristically ropey first 10 minutes but recovered from there as you’d expect. Didn’t hit the heights of his partner, but a solid display from the Dutchman.

Andy Robertson 6

Offered constantly down the left-hand side, though didn’t quite find his crossing range. Guilty of a glaring miss when he hit the bar with a header from close range in the second period of normal time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gini Wijnaldum 8

Showed his heading prowess with a brilliant opening goal and then set up the second by beating two men and putting in an inch-perfect cross. Another all-action showing that deserved more.

Jordan Henderson 7

Did not look like a man who has missed the last three weeks due to injury. Set the tone in constantly winning second balls and passed intelligently.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 8

His best Liverpool performance since that quarter-final win over Manchester City in this competition two years ago. Set up Wijnaldum’s goal and linked up brilliantly with Mohamed Salah down the right until his withdrawal.

(Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah 6

Terrorised Renan Lodi all evening with the help of his partner in crime Oxlade-Chamberlain. His performance was worthy of a goal, but was unable to finish off a number of openings.

Sadio Mane 6

Didn’t see as much of the play as he might have hoped with Liverpool focusing on Atletico’s left flank. Still looked dangerous when he got it, though he would have hoped to create more.

Roberto Firmino 6

Seemed to be loose on the ball and second to everything in the first half but upped things considerably after half-time. Got his first Anfield goal of the season at the perfect time, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Substitutes

James Milner, 6: Kept the tempo going when he came on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but everything turned on that Adrian error.

Divock Origi, N/A: Brought on with the game gone.

Takumi Minamino, N/A: Got some rare minutes in the legs.