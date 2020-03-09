🔥Liverpool news this week: Soon to be crowned Premier League champions face Atletico test at Anfield🔥

Only twice before have Liverpool started a new week knowing it could end in them clinching the Premier League title.

On both those occasions, the Reds experienced heartbreak on the final day of the season as Manchester City went on to claim the crown instead.

But, whatever the outcome over the next seven days, we already know that there will be no such disappointment on Merseyside this year.

Should City be beaten by both Arsenal and Burnley before Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have stitched the title up without needing to take to the pitch again.

However, two wins for the current champions would only delay Liverpool’s inevitable crowning until they have picked up as many victories themselves.

Of course, the Reds are not in league action until next Monday, when they travel to Goodison Park for a Merseyside derby that could move them closer to their dream.

Consequently, their focus this week can be aimed squarely at ensuring that hopes of a second major trophy success this term remain alive.

Atletico Madrid arrive at Anfield on Wednesday hoping to defend a 1-0 aggregate lead in the sides’ Champions League last-16 tie.

Klopp and his managerial counterpart Diego Simeone will address the media at Anfield on Tuesday ahead of a hotly anticipated return leg.

Liverpool fans will await their manager’s briefing with particular interest given it will no doubt contain news of Jordan Henderson’s recovery.

The captain has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in the first leg, but resumed training on Sunday and could be in line for a return.