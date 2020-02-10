🔥Liverpool news this week: Jurgen Klopp's Sadio Mane hopes grow as Reds return to Melwood🔥

It’s back to work for Jurgen Klopp and his players this week as Liverpool’s Premier League winter break comes to an end.

The Reds return to Melwood in order to begin preparations for Saturday’s trip to Norwich City, where they will have a chance to go 25 points clear at the top after Manchester City’s game against West Ham was called off due to Storm Ciara.

Klopp will hope to welcome Sadio Mane back for the trip to Carrow Road, the Senegalese having stepped up his comeback from a hamstring injury in recent days.

James Milner should also be available after completing rehab from a similar issue prior to the break.

It remains to be seen how Xherdan Shaqiri is progressing, with the Swiss yet to resume training prior to Liverpool’s week off.

Off the field, the Reds will begin the second stage of the public consultation process for their plans to expand Anfield this week.

The club have made changes to their designs since the first stage after residents raised concerns over plans to close a section of Anfield Road.