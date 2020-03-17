🔥Liverpool news: Final Hillsborough memorial service at Anfield postponed🔥

Liverpool have confirmed that the Hillsborough memorial service scheduled for April 15 at Anfield has been postponed.

The service marking the 31st anniversary of the disaster in which 96 supporters lost their lives was set to be last the last held at the Reds’ home ground – a decision taken by the victims’ families.

However, it has now been pushed back until a later date due to the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said: “In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield.

“We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service.

“On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter. I would also ask that you join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

Tickets for this year’s service will be valid for the rescheduled date.