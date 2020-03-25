🔥Liverpool more impressive than Arsenal Invincibles, claims Emmanuel Petit🔥

Liverpool’s feats in the Premier League this season outstrip those of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’, according to former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

As they wait for football to resume from its coronavirus-imposed suspension, the Reds sit 25 points clear at the top of the table having won all but two of their 29 games thus far.

Hopes of an unbeaten campaign were dashed by a shock defeat at Watford on February 29, meaning the Arsenal team of 2003-04’s remarkable achievement remains unmatched for another year.

But, according to Petit, that has had little effect on the legacy Jurgen Klopp’s men have created in winning so many of their games thus far.

The Frenchman, who had joined Chelsea by the time his former club put together that iconic undefeated season, believes Liverpool’s current crop may even be superior.

“It’s amazing what they are doing – it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time,” he told the Mirror.

“They were both great teams in history, but for me this (Liverpool) team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don’t remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the ‘Invincibles’.

“They have impressed me more than Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’.

“I am pretty sure fans won’t be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them.”