🔥Liverpool make Anfield stewards available to help with crowd control at supermarkets amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Liverpool have offered the use of Anfield’s stewards to local supermarkets struggling to manage large crowds during the coronavirus crisis.

As with other parts of the country, panic buying has been rife on Merseyside since the government began implementing measures to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Many supermarkets have taken steps to manage the burden, such as dedicating the first hour of the day to elderly customers.

However, stores remain far busier than usual as people stock up in anticipation of a full, country-wide lockdown such as that seen in Italy.

Liverpool have now offered to help ease that burden by sharing the expertise of stewards who would usually look after supporters at Anfield on matchdays.

Latest news as coronavirus strikes sport

The club’s CEO, Peter Moore, wrote on Twitter: “Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside.

“Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact.”