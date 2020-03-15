🔥Liverpool make £40,000 pledge to support foodbanks affected by Premier League suspension🔥

Liverpool have revealed plans to help the Fans Supporting Foodbanks charity initiative during the suspension of the Premier League season.

All professional football in England is currently suspended until at least April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No football at Anfield presents difficulties for the North Liverpool Foodbank, which relies on matchday collections for around a quarter of its total donations.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne revealed on Saturday that Reds skipper Jordan Henderson had been in contact to communicate the desire of the Liverpool squad to provide help for Fans Supporting Foodbanks, which is a joint-partnership between Liverpool’s Spirit of Shankly and Everton’s Blue Union supporters’ groups.

Liverpool have since confirmed that their first-team squad and the Liverpool FC Foundation will be jointly contributing £40,000 to ensure the survival of the North Liverpool Foodbank, £10,000 for every remaining Liverpool home fixture scheduled for the 2019/20 season, against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley and Chelsea.

In Pictures | Premier League games postponed by coronavirus | 14/3/20

Liverpool said they would also be making a separate cash donation to North Liverpool foodbank as well as donating excess food from Anfield and their Melwood training ground, with LFC Foundation staff arranging the collection and distribution of food donations while the Premier League suspension continues.

“The postponement of Premier League matches, particularly the Merseyside derby, means a potential shortfall in donations to the North Liverpool Foodbank – and as a club it is imperative we support its crucial work in the local community even further at this difficult time,” LFC Foundation director Matt Parish told Liverpool’s official website.

“We hope the collective backing of the club’s first-team players, LFC Foundation and Red Neighbours programmes, and staff, can help to alleviate concerns around the absence of the usual matchday collections.

“Our fans have consistently gone above and beyond in their backing for Fans Supporting Foodbanks in recent years and we would encourage anyone who is able to make a donation at any of our collection points or via the online fundraiser.”