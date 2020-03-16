🔥Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard warns against 'merging seasons' when football resumes🔥

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned against “merging seasons” when football eventually makes its return, stating it would be unsafe for the players.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused significant impacts across almost the entirety of sport, with the Scottish Premiership suspended until further notice.

With serious doubts as to whether the current season can be completed, a suggestion is that games could be played in quick succession before swiftly starting a new campaign.

The 39-year-old has warned against this option, however, due to the potential harmful impact it could have on the players.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard said: “Players’ welfare is paramount right now. We are doing everything we can from a medical point of view, putting all the right precautions in place.

(PA)

“I am in regular contact with the board and the club on a daily basis to see what happens. But I think we have to trust the authorities to try and find the right solutions.

“I’m not one who thinks we should be merging seasons and this type of stuff because that has different types of problems for the players, playing too much football in a short space of time.”

The former Liverpool midfielder also says it would be unfair if the fans are left behind and football is taken behind closed doors.

“Football is about supporters,” he said. “The reason I joined Rangers was to coach in front of the wonderful support we have got.

“I know all the players feel the same way. I don’t think the right thing to do is all of a sudden play all the games behind closed doors. I don’t think that’s fair at all.

“It’s very much a time where football has to become secondary. People’s lives are at risk, people’s businesses are at risk.

“We have to be patient. This is a virus that is spreading very, very quickly around the world. I think we have a duty of care first and foremost for our own families and then our own people at Rangers and our supporters, and obviously wider society as well.”