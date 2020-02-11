🔥Liverpool know Roberto Firmino's true value, even if others don't🔥

It was left to a Southampton striker to best summarise suggestions that Roberto Firmino might be on his way to Bayern Munich for £75million this summer.

As quickly as the rumours had come about, Charlie Austin, who has never made any secret of his lifelong allegiance to Liverpool, took to social media to disparage them.

In a tweet that began with five crying-laughing emojis, he wrote: “That bid is not welcome.”

He wasn’t wrong, either.

To those who keep a close eye on the Reds, the idea that Liverpool would let such a key player go for that price is hilarious.

Yet, that this ‘news’ had been delivered at all offered an insight into the general perception around the Brazilian, who remains underrated in some quarters.

It is so often suggested that this Liverpool team could reach new heights (which presumably means they would currently have 73 points, rather than a meagre 71) with the addition of a prolific striker such as Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe.

The logic goes that the addition of a third prolific forward alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah would result in an unfathomable amount of goals being scored and trophies arriving as an inevitable consequence.

But football doesn’t really work like that and, thankfully for Reds supporters, Jurgen Klopp is fully aware of that fact.

For starters, the German boss appreciates that Salah and Mane owe much of their impressive tallies to the man who plays between them.

Neither player would be in the position to score their goals were it not for Firmino’s penchant for luring opposition defenders into following him into midfield.

It is that intelligent movement and appreciation of space that often goes under the radar due to our inability to measure it in statistical terms.

Firmino’s touch map in the Premier League this season Source: Smarterscout

That said, Firmino has laid on 50 goals under Klopp – more than any of his teammates – and scored 76 of them himself, yet still doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

It is not just the other members of that fabled forward line who owe so much to the Brazil international, either.

There is a reason why it can seem like Liverpool have 12 men on the pitch on occasion – and he wears the No.9 shirt.

Among his countless other qualities, Firmino possesses a knack for making himself the extra man on both sides of the ball for the Reds.

The 28-year-old is so often that additional midfielder needed to stop an opposition attack in its tracks, before transforming into the late-arriving forward who ensures a counter has the bodies needed to create a goal.

An innate knowledge of when either quality is required and the selflessness that allows him to execute is what makes Firmino a unique player in world football

Jurgen Klopp and Roberto Firimno Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Klopp said it best of his front three when he declared: “Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day.”

You can guarantee that no publication will be touting moves for either Salah or Mane for less than £150m in the near future, never mind half that figure.

Still, with Klopp set to make the calls at Anfield until 2024 at least, you can say with some degree of confidence that Firmino won’t be departing for either sum anyway.

Any such attempts to sign the Brazilian will likely be met with derision at boardroom level, not just on Twitter