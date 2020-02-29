🔥Liverpool hopes of matching Arsenal 'Invincibles' season set to end at Watford🔥

Liverpool’s hopes of matching Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ season are set to come to an end at Watford today.

With Liverpool unbeaten so far in the Premier League this season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds found themselves 3-0 down at Watford with 15 minutes remaining at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Ismaela Sarr (two) and Troy Deeney left Liverpool with a huge battle to save their chances of going the whole 2019/20 campaign unbeaten in the League.

While Liverpool remain very much on course to win the title, the chance to match Arsenal’s famous 2003/04 unbeaten season will no doubt delight Gunners fans.

This page is being updated.