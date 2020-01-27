🔥Liverpool handed reprimand from FA who say clubs were aware of plans for potential Cup replays at start of season🔥

The Football Association issued a rare public slap down aimed at Liverpool and other critics on Monday after Jürgen Klopp attacked the governing body for arranging FA Cup replays during the new winter break.

Liverpool, held to a draw after fielding a weakened side at Shrewsbury Town on Sunday, were among clubs to accept in the summer that a potential fourth round replay would shorten their new rest period, the FA has said.

It comes after Klopp suggested the FA was to blame as he explained why he and his first-team players will not be involved at all in the replay at Anfield next week. “The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break,” he said. “That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there.”

The governing body is understood to be particularly taken aback by criticism given it had been one of the original champions for giving players time off midway through the season.

In a statement sent to Telegraph Sport, the FA said: “The FA went to great lengths to create an annual mid-season player break, working closely with the Premier League and its clubs. It is a new and significant addition to the English football calendar and is designed to benefit clubs and their players.”

The FA added that it had already rescheduled the fifth round matches to midweek and removed fifth round replays from the calendar to help give players a break. “This allowed the Premier League room in its calendar to have a split round of fixtures over two weekends,” the statement added.

“Prior to start of the 2019/20 season, all clubs accepted that Emirates FA Cup fourth round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break. This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break.”