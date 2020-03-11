🔥Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian ready to prove he is more than just capable Alisson deputy in Atletico Madrid tie🔥

As he trained with UD Pilas over the summer, Adrian probably did not expect to be featuring in this season’s Champions League knockout stages.

But the 33-year-old is in line to do just that when Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Eight months ago, Adrian was in Andalucia keeping sharp with the help of a sixth-tier club on the outskirts of Seville following the expiry of his contract at West Ham.

The player’s representatives had received offers from Real Betis and Real Valladolid since his departure from London, but he was in no rush to commit to a return to LaLiga just yet.

And that proved to be a masterstroke when, in August, Liverpool followed up on a long-held interest.

Jurgen Klopp was on the lookout for a back-up goalkeeper following Simon Mignolet’s departure to Club Brugge and didn’t need to work hard to sell a move to the newly crowned European champions.

“It’s a big challenge for me to work with Alisson [Becker] — he is in great form in the last few seasons, he’s showing he’s at a great level, one of the best in the world,” said the Spaniard.

“I’m happy to work; competition is great and makes us much better. I come here to fight, to give a push to him as well like a team-mate, and also push for the no1.”

Adrian will have another chance to impress for Liverpool on a massive stage against Atletico Madrid (AP)

But he didn’t need to push that hard. Just four days had passed before Adrian was elevated to first choice when Alisson tore his calf taking a goal kick against Norwich on the first day of the Premier League season.

Adrian did well as Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners, but a bigger test awaited the following Wednesday. He went on to become the hero in the Uefa Super Cup clash against Chelsea, saving from Tammy Abraham’s shootout spot-kick following a 2-2 draw.

As Klopp put it at full-time: “What a story, Adrian! Like Rocky after he lost against Apollo Creed, I think.”

Success in Istanbul marked the perfect start to a near-flawless 10-game run that brought nine wins and just a single defeat.

And, while Alisson’s return to fitness in late October consigned Adrian to the shadows, fate has conspired to keep him involved.

His contributions suggest he is not just a capable stand-in but a man who relishes every opportunity to step into the spotlight. Wednesday’s visit of Atletico would be the perfect time to prove that.