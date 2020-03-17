🔥Liverpool forward Sadio Mane makes £41,000 donation to help fight coronavirus in Senegal🔥

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has made a donation worth 30 million CFA francs (£41,000) to aid the battle against coronavirus in Senegal.

The Reds winger’s homeland had declared 27 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday, though two of those have already made a full recovery.

Efforts to contain its spread have now received a major boost thanks to Mane’s contribution, which was backed up by a social media video in which he urged his countrymen to take the situation “extremely seriously”.

The 27-year-old is currently following an individual training programme from home after all activity at Liverpool’s Melwood base was voluntarily suspended.

The Merseyside club have yet to announce a confirmed case of Covid-19 among the playing squad or staff, but have taken precautionary measures in light of all Premier League fixtures being suspended.

Mane’s teammate Alisson Becker has also taken a leading role in sharing important messages with the public during the coronavirus crisis.

The goalkeeper has been a prominent supporter of the World Health Organisation’s ‘#SafeHands’ initiative, which promotes regular hand-washing to help eliminate risk of passing the disease on.