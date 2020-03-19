🔥Liverpool fans wait to learn whether club will be awarded Premier League title ahead of crisis meeting🔥

Liverpool fans wait to learn whether their side will be awarded the Premier League title as clubs meet this morning in an attempt to thrash out a plan to complete a season placed on ice by the coronavirus pandemic when they meet via a conference call today .

Top-flight fixtures have been suspended until April 4 at the earliest and while it seems certain that the lay-off will be extended, Uefa’s decision to postpone the Euro 2020 finals for 12 months has created room for manoeuvre.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and set to win the title for the first time in 30 years, but with sides competing for European places and battling relegation, it won’t simply be a case of freezing the current standings.

It is understood the focus will be firmly on concluding the 2019-20 campaign at some point rather than on what might happen should they be unable to restart, while talks with broadcast partners, whose financial input represents such a large proportion of revenue, are ongoing.

The EFL has already announced a £50million short-term relief package to help out struggling lower league clubs during the shut-down, a move which was brought into sharp focus by Scottish Premiership side Hearts’ announcement that it has asked staff to take a 50 per cent pay cut.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Hearts owner Anne Budge said: “In order to try to prevent a staff redundancy programme and to protect as many jobs as possible, I am proposing to implement a club-wide salary reduction programme.

“Given the uncertainty of the whole situation with which we have been presented, we cannot say how long these measures will be in place.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.