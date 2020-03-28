🔥'Liverpool fans should think about people's health': Rio Ferdinand doubles down on calls to void season🔥

Rio Ferdinand has doubled down on calls for the Premier League season to be declared null and void, denying Liverpool their first title in 30 years.

The former Manchester United defender has come under fire in recent weeks for proposing a controversial solution to the enforced postponement of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferdinand has repeatedly suggested that simply starting the campaign afresh in August would be the best way to move forward, despite that meaning that Liverpool’s 25-point lead at the top would amount to nothing.

And he has now reasserted that view while insisting that his affiliation with the Reds’ arch-rivals has nothing to do with his stance.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “Times like these do absolutely push it home as to how important sport, the contact and communication, is when you’re in times like this, when you’re isolated and alone with just your immediate family.

“But I think we have to take into consideration – and it hits home again – that football is just a game. As seriously as we all took it, and take it still, it boils down to the fact that it is just a game.

“And the bigger picture is what is going on out in society and that’s why I was very clear and very sure in my own mind that, if there’s not going to be an immediate fix in the next few weeks, then I think the season just needs to be voided and start again next season afresh.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

“A lot of people like Liverpool fans will always say, ‘Oh that’s because you don’t want Liverpool to win the league’. Listen, if my team was in that situation I would think about people’s health and the wider society rather than my own gain.

“And this is a situation where I think exactly the same no matter who’s going to go up, who’s potentially going to go down, who could have won the league and who could have finished in the Champions League positions.

“I think across the board, it’s much more clearer, black and white, and just void the season and start again afresh. And there are going to be people disappointed, and there are going to be people that are probably more satisfied with that.

“But whichever way you go you’re going to be disappointing people and there’s going to be people that are more happy with the situation when you do it. So not everyone can win in this situation and that’s just a fact.”