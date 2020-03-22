🔥Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home two years after attack outside Anfield left him in a coma🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
liverpool-fan-sean-cox-returns-home-two-years-after-attack-outside-anfield-left-him-in-a-coma

Liverpool fan Sean Cox has now returned home, nearly two full years after being left in a coma following an attack outside Anfield.

Cox suffered serious head injuries after being attacked before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final tie against Serie A side AS Roma in April 2018.

He underwent 18 months of treatment in Ireland and also spent time at a specialist neurological facility in the north of England.

However, the Cox family have now been reunited at their home in Dunboyne, Meath.

“This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time,” said Martina Cox, Sean’s wife.

“While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.”

You May Also Like

iran&apos;s-supreme-leader-hints-at-conspiracy-that-coronavirus-could-me-&apos;man-made-by-the-us&apos;

🔥Iran's supreme leader hints at conspiracy that coronavirus could me 'man-made by the US'🔥

inconsistent-&apos;stop-panic-buying&apos;-message-driving-irresponsible-shopping,-crowd-psychology-expert-warns

🔥Inconsistent 'stop panic-buying' message driving irresponsible shopping, crowd psychology expert warns🔥

calhoun-county-reports-2nd-confirmed-coronavirus-case

Calhoun County reports 2nd confirmed coronavirus case

ottawa-county-barn-total-loss-after-fire

Ottawa County barn total loss after fire

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *