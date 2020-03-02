🔥Liverpool FA Cup clash kicks off defining month in Frank Lampard's early Chelsea tenure🔥

Frank Lampard knows only too well from his playing days that the business end of the campaign begins when the season ticks over into March.

Manchester City claimed the first trophy of the season by beating Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday and Chelsea hope to secure some ­silverware of their own this season as they continue their FA Cup campaign against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge kicks off a month for the Blues that will go a long way to defining how ­Lampard’s first season in charge is remembered.

Some may question the importance of the competition but winning a trophy would be huge in the development of many of Chelsea’s youngsters.

“It’s Liverpool and our fans are ­coming to the FA Cup to see us try to overturn the best team in the land,” said Lampard.

In Pictures | Bournemouth vs Chelsea | 29/02/2020

“I won’t pick players that I casually am giving minutes to. I want to treat it with the care that I would give to any Premier League game.”

Chelsea’s showdown with Liverpool may be the immediate priority for ­Lampard but beyond that this month will have a huge say on the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Lampard will have feared on Saturday night that his side had conceded ground in the battle for Champions League qualification by drawing 2-2 at Bournemouth, but both ­Manchester United and Tottenham blew their chances to reduce the gap on them on Sunday.

The failure of Chelsea’s rivals to capitalise on their stuttering form has been a familiar tale. The Blues, despite not winning back-to-back League games since November, remain fourth.

“We have had this opportunity for a long time to make this gap [between fourth and fifth] and we haven’t managed to actually do it,” said Andreas Christensen.

“March is going to be very important. It is a big month and we have to perform well.”

Sandwiched in between this month’s League games against Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City is the ­second leg of Chelsea’s last-16 tie against ­Bayern Munich.

They need a miracle in ­Germany after a 3-0 loss at home but if they do go out, the manner in which they do is important. A heavy defeat will hardly boost confidence as they seek domestic success.

Tammy Abraham’s ankle problem is giving ­Lampard a major cause for concern ahead of a season-defining run of games. The striker missed the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on ­Saturday and has been to see a specialist in Barcelona.

Christian Pulisic’s return date is also unknown as he ­recovers from an adductor problem, but Callum ­Hudson-Odoi could be back for Sunday’s game against Everton after a hamstring injury.