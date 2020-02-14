🔥Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and James Milner set to return against Norwich after injury🔥

Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and James Milner are both in contention for this weekend’s Premier League trip to relegation-threatened Norwich City, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The dominant Reds – who have still dropped just two points in the league all season – head to Carrow Road on Saturday looking to further extend their formidable 22-point lead at the top-flight summit.

Liverpool will be significantly bolstered for that bottom vs top clash by the return of key forward Mane, who has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury suffered in the 2-1 win at Wolves on January 23.

The Senegalese international returned to training at Melwood this week alongside Milner, sidelined for five weeks with a muscle problem sustained in the FA Cup Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

In contention: Sadio Mane and James Milner (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Millie and Sadio are back. When they are back you consider them immediately,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all the players are in training.

“We have some good options. Hopefully it stays like this for the rest of the season.”