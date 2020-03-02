🔥Liverpool duo James Milner and Joe Gomez fit for Chelsea FA Cup tie as Jurgen Klopp drops selection hint🔥

James Milner and Joe Gomez are back in contention for Liverpool’s FA Cup trip to Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Milner has missed the Reds’ last two outings after picking up a muscle injury, but is ready to return at Stamford Bridge.

And the same goes for Gomez, who was absent from the squad for Saturday’s shock defeat at Watford due to tightness in his hamstring.

However, Klopp will still be without Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Naby Keita (hip) and Jordan Henderson (hamstring) for the trip to the capital as the trio continue their rehabilitation.

Speaking at his press conference to preview the Chelsea game, the German said: “No new ones [injuries], I think. Joe and Millie are back. The others aren’t.”

Back in contention: Liverpool duo James Milner and Joe Gomez (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp has typically selected fringe players in the FA Cup this season and went as far as to leave a selection of youngsters to contest a fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury that landed in the Premier League winter break.

The Liverpool boss has hinted at a similar approach this time around, though promising youngster Harvey Elliott won’t be available after being called up to the Under-19s squad to face Benfica in the Uefa Youth League.

He said: “We always played the team that gave us the best opportunity to go to the next round, that was for different reasons.

“The physical demands of the season, when are the games, how are the boys in that moment – fitness levels, coming back from injuries.

“It was always like this, with a little exception in the replay against Shrewsbury how we all know.

“Apart from that it was always the same – it will be like this [against Chelsea] as well.”