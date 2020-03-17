🔥Liverpool do something to help keep community programmes on the right track during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Liverpool took steps to help keep their neighborhood programmes on the right track through the coronavirus outbreak.

With the most recent government advice warning against all non-essential contact, the Merseyside club has been forced to postpone sessions usually delivered by the LFC Foundation and their Red Neighbours initiative.;

However, they’re looking to continue engaging with vulnerable members of society despite these measures being enforced.

Red Neighbours will start delivering online chair-based yoga sessions for over-50s following postponement.

Meanwhile, the LFC Foundation provides free physical mindfulness and activity resources to be accessed online.

A fresh initiative called LFC Connect can be set to be launched, and can see staff from LFC, Red Neighbours, and the building blocks contacting vulnerable people surviving in isolation through the crisis to provide support.

The actions open to local residents will undoubtedly be rounded up in a particular edition of the Red Neighbours newsletter.

Staff may also assist the North Liverpool Foodbank to make collections and deliveries over the community, following on from the £40,000 donation manufactured in the name of the building blocks and the first-team squad on Friday.