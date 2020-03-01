🔥Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren singled out for criticism by Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer🔥

Alan Shearer has singled out Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren after Watford ended their 44-game unbeaten run .

The Reds – who came into the game with a record-equalling 18 wins on the bounce – were forced to hand Lovren a start with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez unavailable.

Liverpool’s usually assured backline – who had previously conceded just 17 goals in 27 games – failed to cope with Watford’s physicality as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat.

The league leaders remain 22 points ahead of rivals Manchester City and on course for a first Premier League title, but have now lost twice in three games after a 1-0 Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Shearer, speaking on BBC Match of the Day, was critical of the entire back-four, but particularly Lovren, who he believed struggled up against Troy Deeney.

“They battered the back four,” Shearer said. “Everything that came up to Deeney, he had a fight with Lovren and you can’t do that.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters

“Too many times that happened, [Ismaila] Sarr getting the ball and turning. If they didn’t win the first ball they won the second one.”

Liverpool were surprisingly quiet up top, failing to register a shot on target in a first-half dominated by the home side.

It wasn’t until the second that Watford struck, however, with three goals in 18 minutes from Sarr and Deeney putting a halt to Liverpool’s winning run.

Shearer believed Watford could have scored even more, although adding that manager Nigel Person won’t have any complaints.

“They were too hot to handle for the Liverpool back four,” he said.

“And it could have been a hat-trick [for Sarr] perhaps it should have been a hat-trick.

“But Nigel Person is not complaining, his tactics were absolutely spot-on and it worked perfectly for him and his team today.