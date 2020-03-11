Liverpool’s reign as Champions League holders is over at Atletico Madrid won 3-2 at Anfield to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

FULL TIME

2020-03-11T22: 34: 18.560Z

FULL TIME | Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid aet (2-4 on aggregate)Frankly, there haven’t been many more dramatic extra-time periods than this. Liverpool were going through at 9.59pm. Now they’re out after Llorente’s double and Morata’s late strike.The holders are out of the competition and it’s their first defeat at Anfield in any competition since September 2018.

GOAL!

2020-03-11T22: 31: 49.073Z

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid | Alvaro Morata 120+1’The icing on the cake! Morata bursts through the middle and slots past Adrian to pile on the misery.Off goes Simeone towards the Atletico end again. What a turnaround!

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-11T22: 29: 50.283Z

118 mins: Morata goes into the corner to run down the clock and Alexander-Arnold gives him a shove, purely from frustration.The two players square up and both go into the book. Mission accomplished for the striker there.

2020-03-11T22: 28: 00.383Z

117 mins: Minamino delivers a decent cross to the far post and Van Dijk gets up well but knocks over Felipe.Milner stands his ground and Oblak goes over the top of him. Free-kick to Atletico.

2020-03-11T22: 26: 24.346Z

115 mins: Mane hurdles one challenge and skips past another but curls wide on his left foot from 20 yards.It’s not happening for the Reds in front of goal, just like it hasn’t all night.

SUBS

2020-03-11T22: 24: 16.583Z

113 mins: If there was ever a time for Takumi Minamino to make himself an Anfield hero, this is it.The Japanese has struggled to make an impression so far since joining Liverpool. But he’s got seven minutes to do something here, replacing Firmino.

2020-03-11T22: 22: 22.363Z

111 mins: Origi, so often the man to come up with the late goals, drags his shot wide.Time is running out for the home side, but the fans are doing their best to urge them on.

2020-03-11T22: 20: 59.003Z

109 mins: To cap the absurdity that is Oblak’s night in goal, Van Dijk has just climbed above and powered a header at the far post, but the Slovenian still keeps it out from under his crossbar.The whistle had already gone for a foul, but it just sums up how incredible he’s been tonight.

2020-03-11T22: 18: 28.830Z

Ben Hayward at Anfield”Perhaps that was Simeone’s Plan B after all. Llorente is no prolific scorer, but he has netted twice to turn this tie around after Atletico briefly went behind and the Rojiblancos are 15 minutes away from a place in the last eight.”Amazing scenes at Anfield as Atleti keeper Oblak ran the length of the pitch to join in the celebrations.”

2020-03-11T22: 17: 39.820Z

107 mins: Atletico have got all 10 outfield players back within 30 yards of goal now and Firmino’s low cross fizzes into the box, Oblak does tremendously to palm it away.He’s been the difference tonight.

KICK OFF

2020-03-11T22: 16: 53.553Z

SECOND HALF | ETWe’re back underway at Anfield.Liverpool need two goals in 15 minutes. Will they do it?

SUBS

2020-03-11T22: 16: 13.493Z

Changes aplenty

Klopp sends on Fabinho and Divock Origi for Henderson and Wijnaldum, while Atletico have sent on Jose Gimenez for Correa.

2020-03-11T22: 15: 33.493Z

Diego Simeone. That’s it. That’s the post. Photo: Reuters

2020-03-11T22: 14: 04.650Z

HT in ET | Liverpool 2-2 Atletico MadridA crazy extra-time period comes to a halt and the Atletico fans are celebrating wildly.Liverpool won’t believe they’re going out. They need two goals now to go through.

GOAL!

2020-03-11T22: 10: 42.986Z

Liverpool 2-2 Atletico Madrid | Marcos Llorente 105+1’ANOTHER! Brilliant strike!Wow. Out of nothing, Atletico break in very few numbers but Llorente finds a gap between Gomez and Van Dijk before finding the corner. Nothing Adrian could have done there.Simeone goes off celebrating down the touchline!

SUBS

2020-03-11T22: 08: 10.740Z

102 mins: Alvaro Morata is going to get a run-out here as Felix walks off.

2020-03-11T22: 04: 49.593Z

David Lynch at Anfield”Atletico haven’t looked like scoring for long periods of this game, but they are going through thanks to a disastrous giveaway from Adrian.”What was the Spaniard doing with that weak kick? And after the Reds had done the hard bit of puncturing the visitors’ backline twice. The only consolation is that there is plenty of time still remaining.”

2020-03-11T22: 04: 41.000Z

99 mins: Salah has a wild attempt at goal with a volley from 25 yards and Atletico will absolutely take that, at this stage.It will be interesting to see how Liverpool react from here.

GOAL!

2020-03-11T22: 02: 08.366Z

Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid | Marcos Llorente 97’Oh dear Adrian… it’s a horrendous error! The Spaniard makes an absolute hash of the clearance and it goes straight to Llorente. He has the intelligence to play a one-two with Felix and finds the corner with a sublime effort.

GOAL!

2020-03-11T21: 59: 09.596Z

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid | Roberto Firmino 94’THERE IT IS!Inspirational stuff from Wijnaldum, who finds Mane and his cross picks out Firmino. His header cannons back off the post but the rebound falls kindly to him and he strokes it home.

