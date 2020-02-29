🔥Liverpool count cost of winter break as Watford exploit weakened defence🔥

Has a 3-0 defeat ever been as easy to take on the chin?

Make no mistake, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his players will be hurting following a heavy loss at the hands of relegation-threatened Watford.

But when that defeat comes at the end of a 44-match unbeaten run, it makes little sense to allow despair to consume you.

Of course, the Reds also missed out on setting a new record of 19 consecutive Premier League wins here, joining Manchester City on a mere 18 their consolation.

Still, the fact remains that there is only figure that consumes the thoughts of supporters of this club on a daily basis, and that is 30 years without a league title.

As they head back north following a chastening afternoon at Vicarage Road, even the most pessimistic fan will struggle to suggest that the end of that particular drought is under threat.

Winter break has done Reds harm

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Although today’s result remains a huge shock, it is far to say that Liverpool supporters might have seen it coming.

The Reds have been nowhere near their best since the Premier League winter break, and it has felt in recent weeks like they were simply waiting for an opponent like Watford to punish them for it.

Unconvincing wins over Norwich City and West Ham United sandwiched a defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League prior to this game, and none of those outings featured the sort of performance we have become accustomed to.

Defeat to the Hornets isn’t, of course, the start of a crisis, but Klopp’s men are in a mini-rut they must hope does not last.

Gomez sorely missed at Vicarage Road

(Getty Images)

Coming up against a striker like Troy Deeney, Klopp could have done without losing one of his first-choice centre-halves to injury.

But the German was denied the services of Joe Gomez here, the defender missing out on a place in the squad with what has been described as a ‘minor’ issue.

And the 22-year-old’s replacement, Dejan Lovren, went on to put in one of the poorer performances of his Liverpool career after being called into action.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Klopp might well wish that he had opted for Joel Matip instead but, with this game gone, getting Gomez back quickly is the number one priority.

FA Cup may move up in priorities

(Getty Images)

Klopp’s selections this season have made it clear enough that the Premier League is far above the FA Cup on his list of priorities.

But, with the possibility of an unbeaten league campaign now out of the question, might the Liverpool boss start to take the world’s oldest cup competition more seriously?

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in midweek – a game for which they were expected to make a number of changes.

However, while an invincible campaign is off the cards, a treble trophy success is not, and that might tempt Klopp into shuffling his pack less significantly.

The threat of a morale-sapping second consecutive loss could also play its part in swaying the German’s thinking.