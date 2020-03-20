🔥Liverpool consider changing to new Nike kits mid-season as end of New Balance deal looms🔥

Liverpool insist they have yet to make a call on the possibility of changing to new Nike kits before the current Premier League season is completed.

The Reds’ long-running association with current suppliers New Balance will end when their contract expires on May 31 – an outcome that was guaranteed by a legal battle that came to a conclusion earlier this year.

In normal circumstances, that would have ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s men ended the campaign wearing the same kit in which they started it.

However, measures to halt the spread of coronavirus are set to see the season extended beyond the usual cut-off of June 1.

Liverpool kit manufacturers through the years

At that point, Liverpool’s lucrative new deal with American sportswear giant Nike begins, and will leave them with a difficult decision as to whether to switch kits.

Premier League rules typically forbid a mid-season change of kit, though these exceptional circumstances may well force a rethink.

Still, Nike may also wish to consider whether it is sensible to launch their first line of Reds apparel during a period in which restrictive government measures are likely to still be in place.

Club chiefs insist they have not given consideration to this tricky situation yet, with all efforts focused on more immediate issues.

Yesterday, the Reds committed to paying casual staff who have missed out on wages as a result of closures at Anfield and the club’s retail stores.