🔥Liverpool coach explains why Alisson Becker is one of the world's best goalkeepers🔥

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has offered an insight into the potent mix of quality and personality that makes Alisson Becker one the best in the business.

The Brazilian has conceded just 47 goals in his 79 appearances for the Reds since making a big-money move from AS Roma in the summer of 2018, keeping an incredible 39 clean sheets during that time.

It is figures such as these that have placed Alisson firmly in the conversation about the world’s number one goalkeeper at the moment – a status that was effectively recognised when he clinched the Yashin Trophy in December.

And Achterberg has now explained how the countless separate and highly coveted attributes the 27-year-old possesses have led to such lofty acclaim.

He told the club’s official website: “One of his big strengths is to stay calm in the high-pressure moments and making what look like natural, easy decisions, but they’re not easy because you always need perfect solutions and decisions. It’s a quality he has.

“Some reactions of a goalkeeper are instinctive, of course. It can be a split-second decision, but the main thing is your mind always has to be in an attacking mode, never take it off deciding whether you can reach the ball before anyone else, for example.

“If it’s a 50/50 or a 60/40, am I fast enough to get there to win it? That’s a mindset, but also a quality he has too, because he has the speed and reacts for it. It is a combination of everything in this moment.

“He is a goalie who has no fear – if he does something, he sticks to his decision. In his mind, he knows what to do and he doesn’t hesitate. That is natural goalkeeping, having no fear, reading the game and deciding.”