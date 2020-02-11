🔥Liverpool chief says 'you cannot buy history' with Reds set to beat Man City to Premier League title🔥

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the Reds are “decades and decades” ahead of teams who win titles without a track record of success, adding: “You cannot buy history.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on course to win the Premier League for the first time, ending a 30-year wait to be crowned the best team in England.

Liverpool ran Manchester City close last season but currently sit 22 points clear of their nearest rival amid a record-breaking season.

Moore says Liverpool’s history and current success is “unrivalled” compared to teams without a “global fanbase”, a possible reference to City’s four Premier League titles since considerable investment by Abu Dhabi United Group.

“If you go seven or eight years ago you would see a lot of Manchester United shirts coming off the [Sir Alex] Ferguson era,” Moore told Cape Town Official Liverpool Supporters Club.

“Right now, young people are coming through watching the Premier League on television and the team that is catching their eye is Liverpool.

“The players that are catching their eye is Bobby Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Gini Wijnaldum, even Jordan Henderson now with his leadership and his captainship. Players like Fabinho coming through, likeable players like Naby Keita… The best two fullbacks in the world in Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Robbo [Andrew Robertson].”

Manchester City are set to miss out on the league title after back-to-back wins (Manchester United via Getty Images)

“So, what you’ve now got is this perfect storm of success on the field and a platform of history that is unrivalled. You cannot buy history.

“There are a lot of clubs that are very successful right now that do not have a global fanbase and no matter what they win, how many competitions they enter or how many goals they win by, it will be decades after decades before they have the basis or platform that Liverpool has.

“We treasure that history and we nurture that history.”