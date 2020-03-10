🔥Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson fit for Atletico Madrid clash but Alisson will miss Merseyside derby🔥

Jordan Henderson is fit to feature in Liverpool’s crunch Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

But the Reds boss remained coy when asked whether his captain is ready to claim a place in the starting XI on Wednesday evening.

Henderson has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury in the first leg of the sides’ last-16 tie in Spain three weeks ago.

However, he has put himself in contention for the return fixture after resuming full training on Sunday afternoon.

Asked about the midfielder’s chances, Klopp said: “Hendo is ready but if we do that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say.”

The German went on to confirm that goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains unavailable due to a hip problem that will also keep him out of next Monday’s Merseyside derby visit to Everton.

However, there is better news on Andy Robertson, who used his appearance at the pre-match press conference to declare himself fit to face Atleti.

The Scot missed Saturday’s win over Bournemouth as a precaution, but said: “Friday in training, I overstretched my hamstring.

“[We had] a couple of interesting conversations. I thought I was fine, but the cautious approach was taken and [James Milner] went on to get man of the match.

“Perfect for the club, I managed to sit out and I’ll train today so all good on that front.”