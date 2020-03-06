🔥Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could return for Atletico Madrid clash, Jurgen Klopp reveals🔥

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson could be ready to feature in Liverpool’s crunch Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid next week.

The midfielder has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the sides’ last-16, first-leg meeting in the Spanish capital two-and-a-half weeks ago.

That blow forced him off in the 80th minute of a 1-0 defeat for the Reds, which they will hope to avenge in an Anfield return next Wednesday.

And their hopes of doing so have received a significant boost after it emerged that their captain is closing in on a comeback.

Asked whether Henderson might be available for that crucial fixture, Klopp replied: “Yeah, but not for Bournemouth.”

In the continued absence of the skipper, Naby Keita could push for a start this Saturday lunchtime after overcoming a minor hip problem that has kept him out of the last two fixtures.

However, Xherdan Shaqiri will not be in contention as he continues his rehabilitation from a muscle injury.