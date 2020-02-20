🔥Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson a major doubt for West Ham clash with hamstring injury🔥

Jordan Henderson is a major doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham United as he awaits a scan on a hamstring injury.

The Englishman was forced off in the 80th minute of the Reds’ 1-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening having pulled up following a challenge.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp said of his captain’s withdrawal: “Hendo felt his hamstring, unfortunately.

“We have to wait. He was not too concerned but enough to go off obviously.”

Henderson was later seen moving gingerly as he headed to board the team bus at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Standard Sport understands that the Liverpool skipper is yet to undergo a scan to ascertain the full extent of the issue.

And the delay suggests that Henderson will not be considered for Monday’s meeting with struggling West Ham at Anfield.

Klopp has only recently been able to select Sadio Mane again after the influential forward pulled his hamstring against Wolves late last month.

Should Henderson be looking at a similar lay-off, he faces a battle to be fit in time for the Reds’ second-leg meeting with Atletico Madrid.

The good news for Klopp, though, is that he has few other major fitness concerns to worry about should he be forced to contend with a lengthy absence for his captain.

Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are the only other first-team squad members currently expected to miss West Ham.