🔥Liverpool businesses already paying the price of the Premier League suspension🔥

Were you to take a walk down Oakfield Road one day this week, the impact of the suspension to the Premier League season might not be immediately apparent.

This half-mile-long street, situated in the north Liverpool district of Anfield and in the shadow of the stadium, has always been the picture of serenity on non-matchdays.

As such, you would be forgiven for assuming that the biggest current concern for local residents is the UK’s ongoing effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, rather than anything to do with football.

Unfortunately, the measures taken to halt the spread of the disease also have unintended financial consequences, and they are already being felt in this part of the world.

Take, for example, Homebaked, the not-for-profit community bakery headquartered at 197-199 Oakfield Road, which is currently facing up to an uncertain future in the absence of the country’s favourite sport.

LIVE! Latest sports news as coronavirus strikes

As treasurer Sally-Anne Watkins explained to the Evening Standard: “Our business model is wholly predicated on having a certain number of games a season.

“Our community work – providing good-quality food at an affordable price, doing training, having volunteer opportunities, and employing local people in good quality jobs – they’re all funded by the money we make on a matchday.

“We charge higher prices on matchdays, so we get a much faster throughput with a much smaller resource base on a matchday than we do on a normal day.

“The cafe itself, without matches, doesn’t make a profit; matches enable us to do what we do at break even.

“So the cost to us of losing the four games that we’ve got left is about £30,000 in income terms.”

It isn’t just a loss of matchday footfall that threatens to hurt Homebaked, either, with the bakery contracted to provide 700 pies to be served as part of Anfield’s hospitality offering during every home fixture.

The hope is that Liverpool might be able to offer an advance on some of next season’s orders to help ease cashflow problems that have put 20 employees at risk, but there are no guarantees as yet.

Reassuringly, the club’s actions thus far have shown that they at least recognise their unique position of influence in the local community.

On Friday, it was revealed that the first-team squad, along with the help of the LFC Foundation, have made a £40,000 donation to the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative.

Typically, 25 per cent of all donations made to the foodbank have been collected from generous football supporters attending matches at Anfield and Goodison Park – a haul that won’t materialise during the next two weeks at least.

And keeping the North Liverpool Foodbank warehouse well-stocked could be particularly important during a period that will see the many gig-economy workers who rely on top-flight football hit hardest.

As Dave Kelly, who helped launch the foodbank, described to Evening Standard: “We’ve had people previously using foodbanks who have worked for clubs.

“We did a lot of stuff at Bolton during their problems, a lot of staff went six months without getting paid.

“There are people who are working on zero-hour contracts and will be worrying about where their next lunch is coming.

“They’re the people that we will attempt to target and help out, and I’m sure we will do.

“The nearest thing we experienced to what’s currently going on is in December 2018, when Universal Credit was getting rolled out across the whole of the city.”

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

Of course, there are many people not employed either directly or indirectly by the city’s two Premier League clubs who will also feel the pinch.

Taxi drivers across Liverpool missed out on one of the biggest nights of their year with the postponement of the 236th Merseyside derby on Monday evening.

And they will suffer again this weekend, when Crystal Palace’s scheduled visit to Anfield fails to take place.

Tommy McIntyre, national taxi representative for the union Unite, remains skeptical that this shortfall might be made up with the help of the government.

He told the Evening Standard: “The government have announced that they’re going to do something for the self-employed but we’re not going to hold our breath waiting for that.

“They can promise anything but actually delivering it…

“When you look at taxi drivers, especially outside of London, an awful lot of them live from hand to mouth.

“A week or two [without work] could be catastrophic for them with mortgages and things like that.”

Thankfully, times of crisis can also prove fertile ground for solidarity, evidence of which Sally-Anne Watkins is hoping to see as Liverpool braces itself for more pain.

“As communities, we can probably solve this ourselves but a lot of the mechanisms that enabled that to happen don’t exist any longer,” she added.

“So we have been talking to MPs and councilors about how we can do something as a community to look after our most vulnerable citizens and our businesses.”

True to that sentiment, Liverpool’s taxi drivers are already drawing up plans to help local foodbanks deliver to those most in need during the country-wide retreat into self-isolation that is expected to follow.