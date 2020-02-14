🔥Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on losing Mohamed Salah to Olympics: 'I have to consider different things'🔥
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has received no contact over Egypt’s decision to take Mohamed Salah to the Olympics later this year.
Salah would likely miss the start of next season were he to compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo, but Klopp says no final decision has been made despite Egypt outlining their intention to pick the 27-year-old.
The Liverpool boss said: “No decision. It’s clear, do I want to lose a player in pre-season? Of course not. But I have to consider different things.
“I need to speak with Mo. I need more information. Nobody contacted us so far.”
More follows
