🔥Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopeful Jordan Henderson hamstring injury is not serious🔥

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he hopes Jordan Henderson was only forced off during Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid “as a precaution”.

The Reds skipper left the field with a hamstring injury with a little over ten minutes to play during the last-16 first leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano and had to be replaced by James Milner.

On a difficult night for the defending European champions, Saul Niguez gave Atletico a fourth-minute lead before a textbook Diego Simeone-inspired defensive performance saw the Spanish side grind out a valuable 1-0 win ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

Klopp had already substituted star forward Sadio Mane at half-time over fears he was being “targeted” by Atleti and at risk of being sent off having been booked, and his misery was compounded by the injury to Henderson.

The midfielder has been instrumental to Liverpool’s phenomenal Premier League form of late, emerging as a contender for the various player of the season awards, and his manager will be praying the problem does not prove serious.

“He felt a hamstring. I hope it’s a precaution but I’m not 100 percent sure, we will have to see,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“He wasn’t too concerned but he had to come off.”