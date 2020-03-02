🔥Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defends 'outstanding' Dejan Lovren after Watford defeat🔥

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has launched an impassioned defence of Dejan Lovren after the defender came in for heavy criticism for his performance against Watford on Saturday.

Chosen to replace the injured Joe Gomez at Vicarage Road, the Croatian centre-back was given a torrid time as he and his teammates slipped to a first Premier League defeat of the season.

Hornets striker Troy Deeney later revealed that he targeted Lovren, telling Sky Sports: “[Virgil] van Dijk is a class act, he’s top five defenders in the world and it’s tough to get anything from him.

‘He’s 6’6, fast, strong and you try and pick on the weaker of the two – no disrespect to Lovren.”

But Klopp was keen to emphasise the collective failures that ended up in the Reds finding themselves on the wrong end of a shock 3-0 scoreline.

In Pictures | Watford vs Liverpool | 29/02/2020

“It’s not fair, but that’s the world. If anybody gave Dejan Lovren the blame for our defeat then I can’t help these people,” he said.

“A lot of times in my life I speak to people and they know less than I do about football, that’s okay as I’m a well-paid Premier League manager and I should know more than most people.

“But on that level, I can’t discuss it. You have to see the situations.

“Yes, it was a massive challenge for Dejan to play against Troy Deeney. So many other centre-halves in the world would struggle in these specific situations.

“Joe (Gomez) had problems in similar situations before that. Probably everybody gets it in these situations, that’s how it is.

“But losing the first ball is never the problem in these situations, because Troy cannot score from there when he picks up the balls from (Ben) Foster or whoever.

Lovren was criticised for his display in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Watford Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“It’s all about the formation around that, picking the ball up. And I don’t remember a lot of situations where they had then immediately a chance.

“Then it was fight for throw-in, yes, that’s one situation, but we could have avoided that goal in two other situations.

“Dejan and Joel (Matip) played for us in this position sensational games.

“But like everybody in life you have to be healthy and then you have to get fit and then you need rhythm. That’s the most difficult thing to get in professional football.

“When you’re out, you have sessions but you don’t play that often. Dejan is an outstanding centre-half.”

Lovren wasn’t the only player who found it difficult to replace a virtual ever-present in Klopp’s team last weekend, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also struggling in place of the injured Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool fell to their first defeat of the season after an incredible 44-game unbeaten run Photo: Reuters

Asked about the demands on fringe players coming into the side, the manager added: “Oxlade replaced Hendo. He is a super player. But can you tell me one player on Saturday evening who played his normal level? I would be really surprised (if there was one).

“It wasn’t because a couple of our boys didn’t play a week or two before. It’s absolutely nothing to do with that.”