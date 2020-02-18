🔥Liverpool boast new tricks to navigate Atletico Madrid test as Diego Simeone looks to banish decline fears🔥

There was a time not that long ago when, on paper, Atletico Madrid represented arguably the worst possible European draw for a team like Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s first two seasons in continental competition at Anfield may have ended in Europa League and Champions League Final appearances, but it said a lot that neither brought victory.

On both occasions, Reds sides saw the fearlessness that had propelled them into the showpiece turned into a weakness by infinitely more streetwise opposition in the form of Sevilla and Real Madrid.

And you suspect that wake-up call might have arrived a little earlier had they ever come up against Atletico en route.

The likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City were beaten by those Liverpool sides over two legs largely because they played into their hands.

Each tried to dominate possession against what they believed was a weaker opponent, inadvertently opening up opportunities for them to use what was then their main attacking weapon – the high press.

But it is hard to imagine Diego Simeone’s men showing such naivety had he been given a shot at Liverpool.

The Argentine has a crystal clear gameplan based on sitting deep, soaking up pressure, and waiting for the opposition to make the mistake.

It is a tactic that Klopp and co failed to overcome on a number of occasions in the Premier League, never mind the Champions League, during the early stages of his reign.

Transformed: Liverpool have added several more strings to their bow (Getty Images)

And so you can only imagine that, as the absolute masters of that approach, Atleti would have had plenty of joy against Liverpool in previous years.

Unfortunately for the Spaniards, they are finally coming up against the Reds at a time when the rules of a couple of seasons ago no longer apply.

As evidenced by their concession of two goals at Valencia last weekend, Atletico don’t look quite as impenetrable at the back as they were during their peak under Simeone.

Meanwhile, up top, the loss of Antoine Griezmann and injury problems for Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix have robbed them of cutting edge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have spent the last two campaigns scaling new heights, largely thanks to their ability to keep learning new tricks under Klopp.

Atletico do not look quite as defensively formidable as in previous years under Diego Simeone (AFP via Getty Images)

As seen on a number of occasions this term, the blistering counter-attacks and high press of those first three seasons are still there when required.

But those strengths are now complemented by a new-found defensive steel and a knack for unlocking deep defences.

It is a lethal combination that makes the Reds arguably the most complete team in world football at this moment.

Of course, to say that Simeone will relish the backs-to-the-wall element of this fixture that the two teams’ contrasting fortunes has provided is an understatement.

And, with a passionate crowd behind them in the first leg, the hosts have the perfect chance to show that their recent struggles aren’t indicative of a long-term decline.

Atleti trio Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata have all suffered with injuries this term (AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Atleti, Liverpool have shown no inclination whatsoever for underestimating the opposition during their incredible transformation under Klopp.

Liverpool will simply be out to show that, nowadays, there is no such thing as a bad draw as far as they’re concerned.