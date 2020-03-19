🔥Liverpool backed for title if Premier League season is abandoned, YouGov poll finds🔥

Sixty-eight per cent of football followers in the United Kingdom believe Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title if the season is abandoned.

Those are the findings of a new poll from YouGov, released after fresh measures to help halt the spread of coronavirus were imposed upon football.

The global pandemic resulted in the FA and other governing bodies initially agreeing a two-week suspension of all professional football.

Today, that was extended until April 30 at the earliest, with all parties using the announcement to reaffirm their commitment to completing the campaign.

That is particularly good news for Liverpool, who hold a 25-point lead at the summit and are just two wins away from a first title success in 30 years.

However, even should the season fail to reach a conclusion, the Reds have the backing of the majority of supporters in their quest to lift the championship.

A whopping 68% of football followers polled suggested Jurgen Klopp’s men should lift the crown in the case of an abandonment, with just 24% disagreeing.

The Premier League is just one of a number of sporting competitions currently in limbo as a result of the steps taken to guard against coronavirus.

YouGov’s figures show that there is widespread support for these measures, with 52% saying they are in favour.

As for the fate of the various tournaments, 39% of the general population believe there should be no winners or losers declared this year.

A further 29% suggested that the current leaders should be declared the winners, with the same going for those in losing positions.